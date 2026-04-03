Relentless Campaign, Ideological Alliances, and Development Pitch: Jayanta Malla Baruah Speaks on Assam Poll Battle

Nalbari: With the election momentum building across Assam, BJP leader and Nalbari candidate Jayanta Malla Baruah is balancing a demanding dual role—overseeing the party’s campaign in Lower Assam while simultaneously managing his own constituency. Speaking to Republic Media Network during a campaign trail interaction, Baruah outlined the BJP-led NDA’s strategy, the opposition’s weaknesses, and the development narrative shaping this election.

Baruah’s daily schedule reflects the intensity of the ongoing campaign. “Every day I am attending four meetings across different constituencies. After returning, I dedicate time to my own constituency in the evening. My day starts at 9 am and continues till 11 pm or even midnight,” he said, underlining the high stakes in Lower Assam.

At the core of the BJP’s pitch, Baruah insists, is an alliance built on “principle and goal.” Contrasting this with the Congress-led opposition, he argued that there is a lack of ideological coherence among rival parties. “There is no principle or common goal as far as the Congress-led opposition is concerned,” he said, adding that multiple parties are locked in competition over a limited set of minority-dominated constituencies.

According to Baruah, parties like Congress and Raijor Dal are focused primarily on about 22 such seats, leading to fragmentation within the opposition space. “Everyone is targeting the same seats,” he claimed, suggesting that this overlap could split votes and benefit the NDA.

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Defending the BJP’s own alliances, Baruah highlighted partnerships with regional players such as Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People’s Front, and Gana Shakti. “We are a national party, but we have respected regional sentiments. Our alliances are based on ideology and principle,” he said.

He also dismissed the visibility and cohesion of the broader opposition bloc. “The INDI alliance is nowhere to be seen on the ground,” Baruah remarked. He further alleged that smaller outfits are attempting indirect alignments to influence vote shares. “Some parties are trying to divide votes through shadow alliances with Congress. It’s more about arithmetic than ideology,” he said.

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On minority outreach, Baruah made a distinction between indigenous communities and illegal infiltrators—a theme that has featured prominently in the BJP’s campaign. Referring to areas like Mankachar, he said, “The minorities there are indigenous. We have no conflict with them. Our issue is with infiltrators and illegal entrants.”

He asserted that the BJP’s policies are aimed at safeguarding the rights of indigenous populations while addressing concerns around illegal immigration. “We have spoken about issues like the Uniform Civil Code and infiltration in our manifesto. But we want to ensure that indigenous communities progress—becoming doctors and engineers, not being limited in opportunities,” he said.

Baruah also claimed growing support from indigenous Muslim communities, stating that “no indigenous Muslim supports infiltration,” and that many are backing NDA allies like AGP.

Turning to development, Baruah took aim at the Congress manifesto, arguing that it merely reiterates what the current government has already delivered. “What they are promising is what we have already done,” he said.

He pointed to the expansion of healthcare and education infrastructure, noting that around 25 medical colleges have either been completed or are under construction in Assam. “Our aim is to ensure at least one medical college and one engineering college in every district,” he added.

Highlighting broader infrastructure gains, Baruah said the pace of development over the past decade has been unprecedented. “Elevated corridors, new bridges over the Brahmaputra connecting the north and south banks, and even plans like tunnels beneath the river—these are transformative changes,” he said.

He also linked the state’s development trajectory to improved law and order. According to Baruah, peace accords signed with over a dozen militant outfits have created a stable environment conducive to investment and growth. “Peace has opened the gates for development,” he noted.

On employment, Baruah emphasized transparency in recruitment processes. “Today, youths are getting jobs without paying bribes—whether through APSC or Grade III and IV recruitments,” he said, referring to past controversies involving recruitment scams. “There was a time when even APSC chairmen were arrested. That system has changed.”

He believes this shift has resonated strongly with younger voters. “Gen Z and new voters are seeing hope. They are supporting us because they see change,” Baruah said.

Back in Nalbari, Baruah described a positive response from voters. “This is my own constituency, and you can see the spirit of the people here in North Nalbari,” he said during the interaction.