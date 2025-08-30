Reliance Foundation's Green Revolution: Nita Ambani's Coastal Road Gardens Project Set To Revitalise Mumbai's Coastline

Mumbai: Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani, in a heartwarming announcement on Friday, revealed a pioneering initiative to develop and care for the new coastal road gardens in Mumbai. The announcement has filled the Mumbaikars with joy as the coastal road gardens, a sprawling 130-acre green space, promise to be a breath of fresh air for the city of Mumbai. The ambitious project exemplified Reliance Foundation's resolution to nurture the city and the public spaces that promote well-being, environmental balance, and community engagement.

Nita Ambani revealed the plans for the coastal road gardens during Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)'s 48th annual general meeting presentation, describing them as a "living, breathing gift" to the city. The green space will feature walkways, cycling tracks, plazas, and lush landscaping, providing a serene escape for Mumbaikars. The initiative is part of Reliance Foundation's efforts to enhance urban spaces and improve the quality of life for city residents.

Making the announcement, Nita Ambani expressed her deep personal connection to the project, explaining the importance of giving back to the city that has nurtured the dreams and aspirations of its residents. "This is a deeply personal project for me," she said, adding that it was the promise to fulfil with pride and purpose. The nurturing of the coastal road gardens will stand as a symbol of Mumbai's commitment, showcasing a harmonious balance between development and environmental preservation.

Green Lung For Generations

In her address, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani asserted that the coastal road gardens will feature an array of attractions, including walkways, cycling tracks, and plazas adorned with trees and flowers. The innovative public space is also designed to take people back to nature, providing a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. She envisioned the gardens as a "living, breathing, and health-promoting gift to Mumbai," where residents can enjoy magical sunsets, breathe fresh air, and connect with the natural world.

In a video message, Nita Ambani said,

“Now, especially for all fellow Mumbaikars, I want to share something very close to our hearts. Reliance is proud and honoured to take up the responsibility of developing and caring for the new Coastal Road Gardens, a green lung for generations to come. Spanning 130 acres, the Coastal Road Gardens and adjoining promenade will be the first of its kind public space featuring walkways, cycling tracks and plazas with trees and flowers in abundance, taking people back to nature. We will nurture this space as a living, breathing and health-promoting gift to Mumbai. A ribbon of green will now hug our city's edge, a space for every Mumbaikar to catch a breath of fresh air and enjoy magical sunsets by the sea. This is a deeply personal project for me. It's about giving back to the city that has given so much to all Mumbaikars, and it is a responsibility we promise to fulfil with pride and purpose. The Coastal Road Gardens will stand as a legacy of care for our Mumbai, a symbol of balance between development and environment, between progress and preservation.”

Reliance Foundation's Philanthropic Legacy

Reliance Foundation marked its 15-year milestone on August 29 with a reaffirmation of its commitment to building a ‘Viksit Bharat’, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the AGM of Reliance Industries Limited, Chairperson Nita Ambani outlined the organisation's key achievements over the past year and its future aspirations. She also explained the foundation's dedication to its mission of care and compassion, emphasising its role in shaping a new India.

Through its initiatives, Reliance Foundation is up to driving meaningful impact and contributing to the nation's development, aligning with the vision of a prosperous and inclusive future