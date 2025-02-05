Reliance Supports Pilgrims at Maha Kumbh 2025 with ‘Teerth Yatri Seva’ Initiative

Prayagraj: As millions of devotees gather for the world’s largest religious event, the Maha Kumbh 2025, Reliance Industries Limited has launched the ‘Teerth Yatri Seva’ initiative to provide support to pilgrims attending the sacred gathering.

Guided by the Reliance's ‘We Care’ philosophy, the initiative aims to offer essential services such as free meals, healthcare, safe transportation, and improved connectivity. Through this effort, Reliance is ensuring that pilgrims can focus on their spiritual journey without worrying about their basic needs or safety.

To expand the reach of this service, Reliance is collaborating with several prominent spiritual organizations, including the Sharada Peeth Math Trust Dwarka, Niranjani Akhara, and Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

Anant Ambani , Director of Reliance Industries Limited, highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating, “It is said that when we serve Teerth Yatris, we too are blessed. Our services at this once-in-a-lifetime event are designed to support the most vulnerable pilgrims, ensuring their well-being throughout their spiritual journey.” He added, “We firmly believe in our ‘We Care’ philosophy. At the Maha Kumbh, the world’s largest religious and cultural congregation, we have the opportunity to serve and ensure the health, welfare, and safety of lakhs of pilgrims, making their journey safer, smoother, and more comfortable.”

Services Provided Under 'Teerth Yatri Seva'

The ‘Teerth Yatri Seva’ initiative by Reliance Foundation is designed to make the pilgrimage experience as comfortable as possible for millions of devotees.

Reliance volunteers are providing free meals and water to pilgrims. In addition, 24/7 medical facilities have been set up across several camps, offering separate wards for men and women, outpatient services, and even dental care.

Reliance is also addressing women’s health needs by distributing free sanitary napkins to female pilgrims.

For elderly devotees and those with mobility challenges, Reliance has deployed electric vehicles and golf carts within the Kumbh Mela grounds, ensuring easier access to sacred areas.

Special transportation services have also been arranged from Prayagraj to the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers to ensure that all pilgrims can reach this holy site without difficulty.

Reliance’s Jio has enhanced mobile network services in Prayagraj, installing new 4G and 5G towers and upgrading existing infrastructure to ensure seamless connectivity.

Additionally, in collaboration with the district administration, Reliance has provided life jackets to enhance the safety of both pilgrims and boatmen on the river. The initiative is also supporting law enforcement agencies by setting up water stations, barricades, and watchtowers to facilitate public safety and smooth operations during the event.