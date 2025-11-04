Relief Aircraft Sent to Ulaanbaatar for Rescuing Air-India Passengers Post Emergency Landing in Mongolia

Air India was once again brought under the scanner when one of its flights headed to San Francisco from Delhi made an emergency diversion and landed in Mongolia.

The airline has now sent a relief aircraft to Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia to bring back the passengers who have been stuck there for over 24 hours. Flight no. AI 183 will depart from Delhi at 2.00 PM on November 4th, reaching its destination at about 9.00 PM. After a ground time of 90 minutes, the flight is scheduled to depart from Ulaanbaatar at 10.00 and reach Delhi with the rescued passengers on November 5th, early morning at 5.30 AM.

Yet another Air India flight makes an emergency diversion

On Monday, November 3rd, yet another Air India flight ran into controversy, this time flight no. AI-174. In an official statement, the company said “AI174 of 02 November, operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route. The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks. We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains a top priority.”

Air India’s string of operational and technical snags

