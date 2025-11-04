Updated 4 November 2025 at 16:13 IST
Relief Aircraft Sent to Ulaanbaatar for Rescuing Air-India Passengers Post Emergency Landing in Mongolia
Air India sent a relief aircraft to Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia to bring back the passengers who had been stuck there for over 24 hours. The flight will return to Delhi on 5th November after picking up the passengers.
Air India was once again brought under the scanner when one of its flights headed to San Francisco from Delhi made an emergency diversion and landed in Mongolia.
The airline has now sent a relief aircraft to Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia to bring back the passengers who have been stuck there for over 24 hours. Flight no. AI 183 will depart from Delhi at 2.00 PM on November 4th, reaching its destination at about 9.00 PM. After a ground time of 90 minutes, the flight is scheduled to depart from Ulaanbaatar at 10.00 and reach Delhi with the rescued passengers on November 5th, early morning at 5.30 AM.
Yet another Air India flight makes an emergency diversion
On Monday, November 3rd, yet another Air India flight ran into controversy, this time flight no. AI-174. In an official statement, the company said “AI174 of 02 November, operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route. The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks. We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains a top priority.”
Air India’s string of operational and technical snags
Air India has been going through a string of operational and technical issues that have severely affected the safety ratings of the airline. After the horrific and tragic AI 171 crash that claimed the lives of 229 passengers earlier this year, the airline has been under the scanner.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 4 November 2025 at 16:13 IST