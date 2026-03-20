‘Relocating Settled Animals Would Be Cruelty’: SC Upholds Clean Chit to Vantara, Rejects Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India dismissed the Writ Petition, rejecting allegations made against Vantara by a foundation that had questioned animal imports under international wildlife trade norms governed by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The Court, in its order dated March 9, found no merit in the claims and upheld earlier findings that cleared the Jamnagar-based animal rescue and rehabilitation facility of any violations.

The apex Court reaffirmed the findings of a court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), whose report had been accepted by a coordinate bench earlier. Both the SIT and the CITES Secretariat had found no violation of domestic or international law and no irregularity in documentation or import procedures followed by Vantara.

The Court observed that permissions granted under law cannot be challenged after the transfer of animals has taken place and held that disturbing animals already settled in a lawful environment would amount to cruelty.

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The ruling brings closure to another legal challenge concerning the operations of Vantara, which is run by the Reliance Foundation in Jamnagar, Gujarat. In a statement issued after the verdict, Vantara said that each rescued animal undergoes a process of recovery and rehabilitation supported by veterinary care, nutrition, and habitat design that allows movement and social interaction.

The facility stated that it operates across a natural landscape and provides care through a team of veterinarians, biologists, curators, and caregivers.

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"Every animal that arrives brings a story often shaped by injury, neglect, abuse, displacement, or survival against the odds, and that journey is transformed through rescue, recovery, and a life lived with dignity. Set across a vast natural landscape in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Vantara functions as a living ecosystem where animal homes mirror natural habitats and support freedom of movement, socialisation, foraging, and other instinctive behaviours essential to wellbeing. Healing begins with advanced medical care in its world-class wildlife hospitals, but continues through restoration, species-specific nutrition, enrichment, and environments that rebuild confidence and reduce stress," Vantara said.

The latest order follows earlier proceedings in September 2025, when the Supreme Court had examined a separate public interest litigation alleging smuggling and mistreatment of animals at the facility. At that time, a bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale had constituted an SIT headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar to conduct an inquiry. The SIT report, submitted to the Court, covered allegations related to the acquisition of animals, welfare, conservation, financial transactions, and compliance with wildlife laws.