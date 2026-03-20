Updated 20 March 2026 at 18:53 IST
‘You Are Not Marrying a Maid’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Husband In Cruelty-Based Divorce Plea
The couple married in 2017 and have an eight-year-old son. The husband had sought divorce alleging cruelty, claiming that his wife’s behaviour changed within a week of marriage.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: In a significant observation on marital responsibilities, the Supreme Court on Friday told a man seeking divorce on grounds of cruelty that a wife’s alleged failure to perform household chores such as cooking cannot be treated as cruelty.
A Bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and Vikram Nath underscored the need for shared responsibilities within a marriage, noting that societal expectations have evolved.
“You are not marrying a maid, you are marrying a life partner,” Justice Mehta remarked during the hearing. Justice Nath added, “You have to contribute in cooking, washing, etc. Today’s times are different.”
The court was hearing a petition filed by a husband challenging a High Court order that had set aside a divorce decree granted in his favour by a family court.
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The couple married in 2017 and have an eight-year-old son. The husband had sought divorce alleging cruelty, claiming that his wife’s behaviour changed within a week of marriage. He accused her of using abusive language towards him and his parents, refusing to cook and not inviting him to their child’s cradle ceremony.
The wife, however, contested these claims, stating that she had gone to her parental home for childbirth with the consent of her husband and in-laws. She alleged that they did not attend the cradle ceremony and had demanded cash and gold from her family. She also claimed she was pressured to hand over her salary.
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While the family court accepted the husband’s plea and granted divorce on grounds of cruelty, the High Court later overturned the decision, prompting the husband to move the apex court.
The Supreme Court had earlier referred the matter for mediation, which failed to yield a resolution. The Bench has now directed both parties to appear in person at the next hearing as it continues to examine the dispute.
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Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 20 March 2026 at 18:53 IST