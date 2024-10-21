sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Remarks on PM's degree: SC Upholds Summons Against Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

Published 14:20 IST, October 21st 2024

Remarks on PM's degree: SC Upholds Summons Against Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal challenging an order of the Gujarat High Court

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Supreme Court Upholds 'Bail is Rule, Jail is Exception' Principle, Grants Bail to Man Accused Under
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by Arvind Kejriwal challenging an order of the Gujarat High Court refusing to quash summons in a defamation case | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

13:38 IST, October 21st 2024