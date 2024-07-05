sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 13:57 IST, July 5th 2024

Remove Within 3 Days': Delhi HC Orders Removal of Posts Alleging Centipede in Amul Ice cream tub

The Delhi High Court has directed a Noida-resident to remove her social media posts that alleged she found a centipede in a tub of Amul ice cream

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi High Court has directed a Noida-resident to remove her social media posts that alleged she found a centipede in a tub of Amul ice cream bought by her.
Delhi High Court has directed a Noida-resident to remove her social media posts that alleged she found a centipede in a tub of Amul ice cream bought by her. | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

13:57 IST, July 5th 2024