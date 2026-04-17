'Removed But Present': Raghav Chadha Mocks AAP Over Ashok Mittal's Absence In Rajya Sabha | WATCH

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha took a dig at his party in the Parliament, days after he was demoted from the post of AAP's Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha.

While speaking in the Upper House of the Parliament, the AAP MP stated that both the Leader and the Deputy Leader of his party were not present during the ongoing proceedings.

He added that he, despite being recently removed as AAP's Deputy Leader of the Rajya Sabha, was present during the proceedings.

"The leader of the party I belong to is not present in the House. And the newly-appointed Deputy Leader of the party I belong to is also not present in the House. I am the recently-removed Deputy Leader of the party and I am present in the House," he said.

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His remarks came while he was congratulating Harivansh Narayan Singh for being been re-elected to the post of the Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha for a third term.

Earlier this month, AAP demoted Raghav Chadha amidst reports of an internal rift between him and the party. He has been replaced by Ashok Mittal.

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