Renewed Josh For 'Vocal For Local': PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat, Amid Boycott Turkey Calls In India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in the 112th episode of his monthly radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, said that after numerous Made-in-India weapons were used in Operation Sindoor, many families have pledged to spend their vacation in India to extend their support to ‘Vocal for Local.’

PM Modi expressed his delight over instances of people vowing to get married in India and spend their next vacation somewhere in the country. These remarks came amidst growing ‘Boycott Turkey’ calls in India.

Why India is Boycotting Turkey

“Boycott Turkey” calls are in full swing in India following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s vocal and military support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, which was a retaliatory move by India to counter terrorism emanating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

India imports goods worth $2.7 billion per year from Turkey which mainly includes food, textile, mineral fuels, and precious metals. Indian tourists even contribute around $400 million to Turkey’s tourism revenue. In the wake of Operation Sindoor, however, social media started buzzing with ‘#BoycottTurkey’ posts which resulted in Indian travellers, traders, and universities boycotting Turkey.

Renewed Josh for Vocal for Local

He stressed how, after India's military operation on Pakistani terror sites earlier this month, there is a renewed energy in the whole country regarding ‘Vocal for Local.’ During the programme, a parent said they will only buy toys made in India, to which PM Modi replied, “Patriotism will start from childhood.”

Points of Focus in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Praising the valour of the armed forces during Operation Sindoor, which has sparked renewed confidence and enthusiasm for counter-terrorism, PM Modi said, “Today, the entire nation is united against terrorism, filled with anger, but determined. Today, every Indian resolve to eliminate terrorism.”

He highlighted how Operation Sindoor is now a picture of the country’s resolve, courage, and transformation, which is painted in the hues of the Tricolor infused with citizens’ patriotism, “You must have seen that in many cities, villages and small twins of the country, Tiranga Yatras were organized. Thousands of people came out holding tricolours to pay their respects and honour the country’s armed forces,” the Prime Minister added in his speech.

He told how Operation Sindoor has become a part of every Indian family and that children born during that period have even been named ‘Sindoor’ in honour of the military mission.

