Republic Asks Tough Questions To Trump Administration On India Tariffs

New Delhi: Amid the Donald Trump administration's decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India - 25 per cent for buying oil from Russia - Republic Media Network has posed a series of direct and urgent questions to the United States government regarding the consistency of Washington’s stance on trade with Russia.

In response to the tough questions raised by Republic Media Network, India's most influential television network, the US Embassy in India responded saying that 'the United States engages in full and frank dialogue with India, including on India’s relationships with China and Russia'.

In response to the questions posed by Republic TV, Senior Counsellor Peter Navarro said that 'President Trump remains committed to pursuing peace, and we caution countries around the world, including India, against taking actions that could finance Russia’s war in Ukraine'.

In an official communication addressed to the Acting Spokesperson of the US Embassy in New Delhi, John S. Brown, Republic Media Network raised pointed concerns about America’s own trade practices.

Republic sought clarity on whether the United States continues to import uranium and other key minerals from Russia, even as it cautions other nations, including India, against sustaining commercial ties that could potentially benefit Moscow. The US embassy, however, appeared to dodge the question posed by your channel directing Republic to seek responses from the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

The questions highlighted by the Republic were fourfold:

Does the US continue to import uranium and other key minerals from Russia, as reflected on official US International Trade Commission (USITC) data?

Have American imports from Russia actually risen by more than 23% this year, particularly with respect to critical resources like uranium and palladium?

If such imports are taking place, is Washington not contradicting its own principle by urging countries like India to avoid trade with Russia?

Does the US plan to halt imports of these strategic minerals in the near future to align with its stated position of preventing funds from reaching the Russian war machine?

Contradictions Highlighted by Russia-US Trade Rise

Republic Media Network emphasised that these questions are of urgent importance to the Indian public, particularly because Washington has consistently cautioned New Delhi against engaging in energy trade with Russia.

In response, Acting Spokesperson Brown reiterated the US position that “the United States engages in full and frank dialogue with India, including on India’s relationships with China and Russia.”

He underlined that President Trump’s Executive Order clearly outlines that India’s importation of Russian oil undermines US efforts to counter Moscow’s harmful activities. “President Trump remains committed to pursuing peace, and we caution countries around the world, including India, against taking actions that could finance Russia’s war in Ukraine,” Brown wrote in his initial reply.

India Defends Its Energy Choices

However, when pressed on the specifics of America’s own trade activities with Russia, including the continued import of uranium and palladium, Brown directed Republic Media Network to the United States Trade Representative (USTR), declining to provide detailed answers.

The development underscores a key tension at the heart of the US position: while Washington insists that allies and partners reduce or cut trade ties with Russia, particularly in the energy sector, its own critical mineral imports from Moscow remain a subject of scrutiny.