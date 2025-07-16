Republic Bangla Anchor Kishalay Mukherjee Brutally Attacked In Heart of Kolkata Near Park Circus: Where Is Public Safety In Mamata’s Bengal?

In another horrifying incident that has once again brought to light the crumbling law and order situation in West Bengal, Republic Bangla anchor Kishalay Mukherjee was violently attacked by a mugger near one of Kolkata’s busiest zones - Park Circus - while he was returning home late Tuesday night.

The attacker snatched his wallet and repeatedly slashed him with a sharp blade when he resisted the robbery attempt.

Kishalay, left bleeding with serious injuries, was rushed to a private hospital and is currently under treatment. A police complaint was filed that same night, but no arrest has been made yet.

“The government and its police seem more focused on protecting criminals than the public. Law and order in Bengal has completely collapsed. Kishalay Mukherjee was targeted because Republic Bangla has consistently stood up for the truth. The Centre must take this seriously and step in,” said BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar to Republic TV.

This attack on Republic Bangla anchor in the heart of Kolkata has exposed the alarming breakdown of public safety in the state. When a journalist can be assaulted so brutally, what hope is left for the common man?