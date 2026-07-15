Republic Confronts CPI(M) Over Alleged China, CJP Links; Senior Left Leader Evades Questions on Camera

A major political controversy has erupted after a senior CPI(M) leader was confronted by Republic TV over alleged links with Chinese officials and reported interactions with individuals associated with Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP).

The confrontation comes amid growing scrutiny over meetings involving senior Left leaders, Chinese diplomats and CJP-linked figures in the run-up to the crucial Parliament session. Republic TV's Harsh Trivedi questioned CPI(M) General Secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP, M.A. Baby, over his presence at events attended by Chinese Embassy officials and sought clarity on the nature of those engagements, triggering a tense exchange that was captured on Republic TV cameras.

CPI(M) Leader Refuses To Answer Questions On Chinese Embassy Event

During the exclusive interaction, the senior Left leader was repeatedly asked to explain his attendance at an event hosted by the Chinese Embassy and attended by Chinese diplomats. He was also questioned about his support for a group currently staging protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and whether there was any connection between those engagements and the wider political developments unfolding ahead of Parliament.

However, despite persistent questioning, he declined to offer any direct answers. Instead of responding to the questions raised, he repeatedly attempted to move away from the camera and avoided addressing concerns relating to his interactions with Chinese officials.

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As the questioning continued, the CPI(M) leader appeared visibly uncomfortable and refused to clarify the purpose of the meetings or the issues discussed during those interactions. The repeated refusal to answer questions has now placed the spotlight firmly on the Left party's engagements with foreign diplomats and activist groups.

‘Do Not Misbehave’, ‘Shut Up’: Heated Exchange During Republic Confrontation

The confrontation escalated when the CPI(M) leader accused the reporter of misconduct and asked Republic TV's Harsh Trivedi to "not misbehave". As further questions were raised regarding national security concerns and the timing of the meetings, he continued to evade the queries.

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