WATCH: Pakistan Celebrates With Cake at High Commission in New Delhi After Pahalgam Attack in Kashmir

New Delhi: As the country mourns the loss of 26 tourists in the horrendous Pahalgam terror attack, Republic confronted a man believed to be a member of the Pakistan High Commission office in New Delhi after he was spotted entering the premises carrying a cake. The action prompted pointed questions about the nature of the sudden celebration, but the questions raised by the Republic remained unanswered.

26 Indians Killed: What Is The Celebration For?

The man, who was seen carrying the cake into the building, did not respond to repeated queries from the Republic reporter who asked, “What is the celebration for?” “What is the cake for?” The staff was also asked about the Pakistan High Commission's top diplomat, Saad Ahmad Warraich, being summoned by the Centre late last night, but the man, in shock, chose not to answer.

Security Barricades Removed

Following the Central government’s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan and expel its diplomats and defence personnel after the Pahalgam terror attack, police were seen removing security barricades outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The mission previously had a three-tiered barricade system in place.

Massive Protests Erupt Outside Pakistan Embassy in Delhi

A large crowd on Thursday morning gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission office in New Delhi and held a massive protest in the wake of the ghastly terror attack in J&K’s Pahalgam that killed 26 innocent people. Demonstrators were heard chanting slogans like ‘Hum Ghar Me Ghoos Ke Maarenge’ and ‘Pakistan Murdabad’.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: INDIA STRIKES BACK

In the wake of the deadly terror strike in Pahalgam, the Indian government has mounted a no-holds-barred diplomatic offensive against Pakistan, holding it fully accountable for sponsoring cross-border terrorism. Following an emergency meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by PM Modi, India has rolled out a series of bold actions aimed at Islamabad.

Indus Water Treaty On Hold

Among the sweeping counter-measures, the most significant is the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Moreover, Pakistani nationals in India have been given a 48-hour ultimatum to leave the country.

No Entry For Pakistan

The government has also ordered the immediate closure of the Integrated Checkpost at Attari. However, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that Pakistani citizens who have lawfully entered India will be allowed to return via the same route before May 1, 2025.

In a rare and massive diplomatic strike, India has declared all senior military advisors—Defence, Army, Navy, and Air—at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata. They have been instructed to leave the country within a week.

Pakistan In Panic Mode

After India announced five big and hard-hitting measures holding Pakistan accountable for sponsoring cross-border terrorism, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a state of panic called for an immediate meeting of the National Security Committee to address the Indian government's provocative actions against Islamabad.