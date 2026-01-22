Republic Day 2026 Rehearsals: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Route Diversions and Timings

New Delhi: In preparation for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive advisory detailing road closures and diversions for the upcoming Full Dress Rehearsal on Friday, January 23, 2026.

With over 10,000 security personnel and advanced AI technology deployed, the city is prepared for significant movement restrictions to ensure the smooth conduct of the parade.

Major Road Closures and Timings

The Full Dress Rehearsal will follow the exact route of the main parade, starting from Vijay Chowk at 10:30 AM and proceeding toward the Red Fort. To facilitate this, the following restrictions are in place:

Kartavya Path: The stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate is closed from 6:00 PM today (January 22) and will remain shut until the rehearsal concludes on Friday afternoon.

C-Hexagon (India Gate): This area will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 9:15 AM on January 23.

Main Roads: Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg will be closed starting at 10:30 AM on Friday. Cross-traffic will only be permitted depending on the movement of the parade.

Suggested Alternate Routes

Commuters are strongly advised to avoid Central Delhi between 9:30 AM and 3:00 PM. For those who must travel, the Delhi Police suggests the following corridors.

Travellers should use the Ring Road via Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, and the I.P. Flyover. Alternatively, the route via Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, and Mother Teresa Crescent remains open. Commuters can use the DND Flyway, NH-24, or the Ring Road via ISBT and Azadpur.

For the New Delhi Railway Station, travellers from South Delhi are advised to use the Ring Road via Dhaula Kuan or the Ajmeri Gate side to avoid the blockade at Connaught Place.

Security and Public Transport

While Delhi Metro services will remain operational, entry and exit at stations near the parade route, such as Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, and Mandir Marg, may be restricted during rehearsal hours.

The security grid this year includes the debut of AI-enabled smart glasses by patrolling officers. These devices are equipped with thermal scanning and a facial recognition database of 65,000 criminals to identify potential threats in real-time.