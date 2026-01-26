Republic Day 2026: Snehadeep Kumar and Mohit Kumar Nayak Share Vision of Accessible Space Tech

New Delhi: On India’s 77th Republic Day, two young innovators - Snehadeep Kumar from West Bengal and Mohit Kumar Nayak from Odisha - joined Republic’s special edition series Proud to be Indian. At just 21 years old, the duo has already founded the Nebula Space Organisation, a student-led startup in Bhubaneswar that is developing India’s first gamma-ray detecting CubeSat. Speaking with pride and clarity, they explained how their mission is not only about science but about service.

“Our main mission is to help people,” they said, adding that anyone interested in the space sector could approach them. Their words reflected the spirit of Republic Day - innovation rooted in accessibility and national pride.

Hunger to Push Limits

When asked what gave them the hunger to go beyond their own limits, Snehadeep began by wishing the nation a Happy Republic Day. He explained that their vision extends far beyond gamma-ray detection. “We are making Earth observation accessible to all. Today, a single satellite image can cost $20,000. Our aim is to bring that down to just $4 per month for 10 images, so farmers, students, and researchers can benefit. Our mission is to help people, and that’s what drives us.”

Mohit echoed the sentiment, stressing the importance of outreach. “I talk to common people, and they tell me they need this technology but cannot afford it. We’ve had meetings with Tata and other companies, and they are interested in our Earth observation solutions. Students, professors, and even the public want affordable access to satellite data. We want to make sure they can use our technology to build something of their own.”

Building Satellites in Bedrooms

The duo also reflected on how their work embodies the Make in India vision. “The key factor of Make in India is self-reliance. We are making a whole satellite ourselves. We are not using high-cost commercial components. Everything is being built in our bedroom, with makeshift clean rooms and smartphone apps. That’s what makes it unique,” they said.

Their journey, from turning scrap metal into functional space hardware to designing a CubeSat with 99.8% size reduction compared to traditional systems, has already drawn national attention. Media outlets have hailed them as pioneers of affordable space tech, proving that world-class science can begin in classrooms and dorm rooms, not just in billion-dollar labs.

Pride on Republic Day

As India celebrates 77 years of being a sovereign republic, the story of Snehadeep and Mohit is a reminder of how young innovators are carrying the nation’s aspirations forward. Their Nebula Space Organisation is not just about satellites—it is about making space science accessible, affordable, and meaningful for ordinary citizens.