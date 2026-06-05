Big Republic Impact: Hours After Explosive Sting On Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy, Bulldozers Target Hotels Running Without Fire NOCs in Delhi

In a massive win for investigative journalism, the Delhi government has unleashed a fierce anti-encroachment and demolition drive across South Delhi. This lightning-fast administrative action comes just one day after a groundbreaking Republic TV sting operation exposed shocking, widespread corruption and illegalities within the capital's hospitality sector.

Simultaneous sealing and bulldozer operations are currently tearing through high-profile corridors in Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, and Saket, permanently locking down commercial structures that are operating completely outside the law.

The Republic Sting: Exposing a Deadly Cover-Up

The sudden government panic follows an explosive, undercover investigative report broadcast by Republic. Just hours ago, the channel exposed a terrifying reality: nearly 90% of the hotels and guest houses operating in these dense commercial hubs lack a valid Fire No-Objection Certificate (NOC) or the mandatory safety licenses.

Republic’s investigative team exposed how corrupt operators have been systematically bypassing structural building laws and cutting corners on human lives. The sting sent immediate shockwaves through the municipal administration, leaving the Delhi government with absolutely zero room to hide and forcing them into immediate on-ground retaliation.

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Ground Zero: Bulldozers Smash Violations in Hauz Rani

The physical impact of Republic's journalism is most visible in the congested lanes of Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar. Heavy-duty bulldozers have descended upon the exact, narrow lane where a horrific multi-storey hotel fire claimed 21 innocent lives just 48 hours prior.

Accompanied by a heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel to maintain order, municipal workers are physically tearing down unauthorized structural expansions and illegal concrete modifications. The message from the ground is loud and clear: any building that puts lives at risk for commercial profit is being demolished on the spot.

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Officials have already identified 32 high-risk buildings in this pocket alone. Among these flagged structures, 12 are operating as Bed and Breakfast (B&B) units. Giving no room for delays, municipal teams have served these operators strict legal notices, granting them a mere three-day deadline to shut down all operations before the bulldozers move in.

High-Level Review: CM Rekha Gupta Tightens the Noose

The scale of the operation is set to expand drastically. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called for a high-level review meeting involving senior leaders from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the local police, and fire safety departments.

CM Gupta has ordered every department to present exhaustive logs, building permits, and fire safety clearance certificates for commercial structures across the capital. Sources indicate that a massive wave of sealing and demolition will sweep across multiple districts in the coming days. Specialized district and sub-division committees have been formed to oversee the action. These teams comprise the District Magistrate, the Deputy Commissioner of the MCD, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and the Divisional Fire Officer.

The state is prioritising immediate inspection and bulldozer actions against:

Buildings with a height of G+5 (ground plus five floors) or higher

Properties featuring basements used for illegal operations

Commercial hubs running inside residential or restricted spaces

Establishments operating without a valid Fire No-Objection Certificate (NOC)

Panic and Total Shutdown in Hauz Khas

Further amplifying the Republic Impact, a major sealing operation is underway simultaneously in the nearby elite hub of Hauz Khas. Armed with a list of non-compliant properties, municipal teams are moving from door to door, placing official state seals on guest houses, commercial kitchens, and multi-floor Bed & Breakfast (B&B) setups that failed Republic's transparency check.

Fearing immediate demolition and legal prosecution, dozens of neighboring hotel owners have voluntarily locked down their gates and fled, completely freezing operations across the South Zone as the state's aggressive anti-encroachment drive widens.

The Malviya Nagar Tragedy

This aggressive policy shift follows the horrific fire that broke out early Wednesday morning at the 'Flourish Stay' building in Malviya Nagar. The fast-moving blaze trapped dozens of guests, leading to 21 confirmed fatalities. In a tragic detail, 18 of the victims were foreign nationals hailing from countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and various African nations who were staying in the area to receive medical treatment at nearby super-specialty hospitals.

Investigations revealed that the fire started around 8:10 AM near a ground-floor or basement kitchen linked to the Lemon Green Restaurant. Plumes of toxic smoke choked the upper floors within minutes. Firefighters and local rescue efforts managed to pull out over 40 survivors, though several remain hospitalised in critical condition.

The disaster exposed shocking regulatory failures. While Flourish Stay held a legitimate B&B license allowing it to operate just six guest rooms, the owner had illegally built and partitioned the structure to run 25 packed rooms, including highly dangerous underground basement units.

Criminal Action: Owner Remanded, Manager Evading Arrest

The legal fallout has been swift. Delhi Police arrested the building owner, Lovkesh Bajaj, shortly after the fire was put out. Bajaj was presented in court, where his defense lawyers argued against the protocol of his arrest under Article 22 of the Constitution and Section 47 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhit (BNSS). However, noting the sheer scale of negligence, the court granted a 4-day police remand to allow for deep questioning.

Meanwhile, police search teams are conducting targeted raids across the capital to capture the hotel's manager, Jai Mishra, who remains absconding.

What the Entire Case Is About: A Quick Summary