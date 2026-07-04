REPUBLIC IMPACT: J&K Govt Withdraws 123 Books Glorifying Terrorists, Separatist Leaders As 'Great Personalities and Legends' in Schools

New Delhi: Hours after Republic reported extensively on books glorifying separatist leaders and terrorists in J&K government school libraries, the Samagra Shiksha Directorate withdrew all 123 books from schools across the union territory.

The action comes after widespread outrage over the book's portrayal of separatist leaders and militant figures as "great personalities" and "legends", with authorities also initiating action against all officials involved in its approval, procurement, publication, and circulation, while proceedings have been launched against those involved in its distribution.

What Sparked the Controversy?

The controversy erupted after the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Forum (JKPF) alleged that the book contained chapters on figures including Maqbool Bhat, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Alam Bhat, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Maulvi Mohammad Farooq, portraying them as "great personalities".

The organisation alleged that the publication contained content that was anti-India and promoted separatist ideology.

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According to JKPF, the book referred to Maqbool Bhat as "Shaheed Maqbool Bhat", "Shaheed-e-Azam" and even "Father of the Nation." It also allegedly described Kashmir as "IOK" (Indian Occupied Kashmir), terminology that the organisation said runs contrary to India's official position.

Further, it alleged that the book described Masarat Alam as a stone-pelter from childhood and referred to Indian security forces as "occupational forces."

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JKPF Demanded Action

Addressing the media, JKPF's Advocate Raghu Mehta said presenting such individuals as role models for students was unacceptable.

"The book glorifies individuals who spent their lives working against the Government of India and sought the merger of Kashmir with Pakistan. Presenting them as role models for students is a massive blunder and a sin against society," he said.

The organisation demanded the immediate withdrawal of all copies, a high-level inquiry into the approval process and strict action against officials responsible for clearing and distributing the publication.

'Never Heard of It': Omar Abdullah

Responding to the controversy, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was unaware of the publication.