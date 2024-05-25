 Republic Impact: Pune Top Cop Admits Cover-Up in Porsche Crash Ca | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jagan Accuses TDP | Heatwave | New Law Against Paper Leak |

Published 13:39 IST, May 25th 2024

Republic Impact: Pune Top Cop Admits Cover-Up in Porsche Crash Case, 'Driver Locked-Up, Threatened'

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar admitted that family of the teenager tried to put pressure on driver to take blame of the accident.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Ronit Singh
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Republic Impact: Pune Top Cop Admits Cover-Up in Porsche Crash Case, 'Driver Locked-Up, Threatened'
Republic Impact: Pune Top Cop Admits Cover-Up in Porsche Crash Case, 'Driver Locked-Up, Threatened' | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read

13:32 IST, May 25th 2024

Advertisement