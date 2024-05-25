Published 13:39 IST, May 25th 2024
Republic Impact: Pune Top Cop Admits Cover-Up in Porsche Crash Case, 'Driver Locked-Up, Threatened'
Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar admitted that family of the teenager tried to put pressure on driver to take blame of the accident.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Ronit Singh
Republic Impact: Pune Top Cop Admits Cover-Up in Porsche Crash Case, 'Driver Locked-Up, Threatened' | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
13:32 IST, May 25th 2024