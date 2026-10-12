Republic Launches India’s First 100% Video News App, Asks Nationalists To 'Cut The Algo'

New Delhi: Republic has launched its much-awaited 100% video news app, marking a significant new chapter in the network’s journey and offering audiences a direct, unified destination for streaming news, live coverage and video content across its platforms.

Built entirely from scratch by Republic, the app brings the network’s live streams across languages, its extensive repository of news videos and content across formats together in one place, in high-definition quality. With the launch, Republic is making a direct proposition to its audience: CUT THE ALGO. COME TO REPUBLIC DIRECT.

Republic believes that access to news must not be left entirely to opaque recommendation systems or skewed algorithms controlled by American big tech platforms. In an era when digital platforms influence what people see, discover and engage with, the Republic app seeks to give viewers a direct route to the news they choose to consume.

Republic’s CUT THE ALGO campaign asks viewers for a direct relationship between the news network and its audience. By bringing live streams and video content into one destination, the app gives viewers the opportunity to bypass dependence on third-party discovery systems and platforms and instead access Republic’s feeds directly.

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Republic’s app gives its multilingual audiences video across formats: livestream, video on demand and shorts. From breaking news and live developments to debates, interviews, reportage, raw video and other video formats, audiences can access Republic’s content in one place, in HD quality.

The integrated video experience further enables viewers to engage with content beyond the live broadcast with hyper-interactive features, including one that allows users to speak to Arnab and the senior editorial team at Republic directly.

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At its core, the launch is also rooted in Republic’s belief that technology must serve national interest. The network’s proposition is that audiences should have the freedom to access its journalism directly, make their own choices and remain connected to developments shaping the country.

Republic’s commitment to nationalism and putting NATION FIRST has been central to its identity. With the launch of the 100% video news app, the network is extending that commitment strongly into the digital domain — challenging the dominance of algorithm-led discovery and calling on audiences to place their trust directly in the news network of their choice.

The launch is part of Republic’s broader vision to build a formidable digital video presence, extending its reach beyond conventional distribution and creating a destination designed around the way audiences consume video today.

Commenting on the launch, Arnab Goswami, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Republic Media Network, said:

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of Republic’s much-awaited 100% video news app. This is a product we have built entirely from scratch, and it is our offering to the nationalist audience of this country. This launch is about much more than an app. It is about technology, independence and national interest. We are proud to have built this product entirely in-house, and we call on every Indian to support us.”