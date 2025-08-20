Republic Media Network Questions US Embassy On Russia Trade; Embassy Deflects To White House And USTR

New Delhi: In a written response to Republic Media Network’s queries, the US Embassy in New Delhi reiterated Washington’s concerns about India’s continued energy engagement with Russia, while stopping short of directly answering pointed questions on America’s own mineral imports from Moscow.

John S. Brown, Acting Spokesperson of the US Embassy in New Delhi, began his reply by stressing that the US remains engaged in “full and frank dialogue” with India on its ties with both China and Russia.

He pointed to President Trump’s recent Executive Order, saying that India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil “undermine US efforts to counter Russia’s harmful activities.”

He further added that the US “cautions countries around the world, including India, against taking actions that could finance Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

Brown also referred to Senior Counsellor Peter Navarro’s recent comments at the White House and underscored President Trump’s commitment to “pursuing peace.”

Republic Media Network Question 1

Can America confirm if it continues to import uranium and other key minerals from Russia as part of its imports programme, as seen and displayed and published with full details on the USITC website?

Republic Media Network Question 2

Can the Spokesperson to the US Embassy also confirm if America’s imports from Russia have grown over 23% this year, especially minerals like uranium and palladium?

Republic Media Network Question 3

If this is true, then would America be violating its own rule and principle while asking other countries to avoid trade with Russia?

Republic Media Network Question 4

Will the US Embassy Spokesperson also confirm whether America plans to stall these imports of key minerals like? uranium & palladium from Russia, and also by its definition, stop 'funding the war Machine in Russia?

What US Embassy Said?

The U.S. Embassy, in its reply, did not directly confirm or deny America’s imports of uranium and other minerals from Russia, nor address whether such imports had risen by over 23% this year.

Instead, the Embassy referred to the White House and the US Trade Representative (USTR) for specifics on trade data: “We would refer you to USTR for specifics on trade.”