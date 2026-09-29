Republic On Mega Expansion Path: Announces Republic Business Launch, Video-first Digital App And Expansion Into New Language Markets

Mumbai: Republic Media Network made three landmark announcements on Tuesday at its flagship event hosted in Mumbai — the Republic Summit.

At the conclave, which headlined as India’s most high-profile news event hosted in the Financial Capital, Founder and Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami confirmed that the Republic Media Network is on a mega expansion path in digital as well as broadcast television.

Republic will be entering into the business news vertical with Republic Business, which is set to go live “very soon”. The Business news offering from the House of Republic has adopted the tagline ‘Bullish on India’.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on the occasion, said he looked forward to the launch of Republic Business, stating, “I congratulate you in anticipation of the launch of Republic Business, and I think most of our distinguished invitees today, in some form or the other, have an umbilical cord to the world of business. I look forward, along with others, to participating and rejoice in that opening.”

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The Network also announced the launch of its upcoming digital news app, which is positioned as a 100% video offering that goes directly to its audience base.

Republic Digital has been on an exceptional growth path over the past 18 months, going well ahead of legacy players. Republic Digital’s 100% video commitment strongly establishes its future-facing approach to news and content, at a time when audience consumption has increasingly moved towards video and direct-to-audience digital experiences.

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In addition, the Network confirmed its expansion into multiple significant language markets in the near future.

On the expansion measures at Republic, Founder and Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said, “The Republic Business launch is very exciting for us and our teams are working round-the-clock for it. There is a lot of anticipation around Republic Business and I can promise we will be live very, very soon. On the Digital News App innovation, the larger vision is to cut the algorithm—where big tech sitting in the West decides what content reaches whom, and what content is blocked from whom. We are set to go direct to the audience on a 100% direct video experience. With both these offerings going live very soon, Republic is entering the final 90 days of the year in top gear. Of course, there will be expansion into significant language markets, and we will disclose those details at a later stage.”