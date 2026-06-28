Republic Scoop | Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Likely Ahead Of Monsoon Session; BJP Organisational Revamp Also On Cards: Top Sources

The Narendra Modi-led government is likely to carry out a major Union Cabinet reshuffle ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, with top sources informing Republic that the exercise could bring significant changes in the Council of Ministers.

The expected reshuffle is likely to include new inductions, ministerial exits and portfolio reallocation, as the BJP prepares for the next phase of governance and electoral strategy. The Cabinet exercise is also expected to run parallel with the party’s organisational restructuring under its new leadership.

Sources indicate that the BJP’s organisational revamp, being referred to as Team Nitin Nabin, could see younger leaders being given key responsibilities. The new organisational set-up is expected to focus on strengthening the party’s structure and improving coordination between the government and the organisation.

Speculation Over Exits, New Entrants And Key Portfolios

Several names are being discussed ahead of the final decision. Dharmendra Pradhan’s continuation in the Cabinet is under speculation amid criticism over issues linked to the Education Ministry, including NEET-related concerns and CBSE matters.

Advertisement

Hardeep Singh Puri is also reportedly likely to be dropped from the Cabinet as part of the reshuffle. Meanwhile, ministers holding organisational roles, including Pankaj Chaudhary who have been recent appointed as BJP Uttar Pradesh's party president and Harsh Malhotra who now serves as Delhi BJP president, could see changes in line with the BJP’s “one man, one post” principle.

Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is being discussed as a possible new Cabinet entrant, while former minister Anurag Thakur is also being considered for a possible return to the government.

Advertisement

There is also speculation that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could be assigned the HRD (Education) portfolio as part of the wider restructuring exercise.

Focus On Regional Balance And Political Strategy

Sources suggest that the reshuffle may also focus on giving representation to leaders from states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and West Bengal. The BJP is also expected to consider allies and recently aligned political groups for possible inclusion.

George Kurian has resigned from the Union Council of Ministers, while Ravneet Singh Bittu could be given a larger organisational responsibility with a focus on Punjab politics.