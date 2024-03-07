The Republic Summit 2024, India's biggest news event, has officially begun with the theme 'Bharat: The Next Decade'. This year's summit will focus on strategies for India to realise the vision of 'Viksit Bharat - a developed India' well ahead of 2047. It will spotlight various facets including Indian politics, e-governance, business, banking system, space exploration, technology, sports, and beyond. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the biggest news event as the chief guest, delivering the keynote address on Thursday evening. Stay tuned to this place for all the updates on Republic Summit 2024.

