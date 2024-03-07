×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 07:15 IST

Republic Summit 2024: India's Biggest News Event to Begin Shortly | LIVE

Welcome to the live coverage of Republic Summit 2024. Stay tuned here for all the updates on India's biggest news event. We'll be bringing you real-time insights, key speeches, & highlights from various sessions focusing on the dream of 'Viksit Bharat- a developed India', much before 2047. Don't miss out on the discussions on Indian politics, tech, business, space, sports, & more.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic Summit 2024
Republic Summit 2024 | Image: Republic Digital
Republic Summit 2024 – Bharat The Next Decade Begins
9: 15 IST, March 6th 2024

The Republic Summit 2024, India's biggest news event, has officially begun with the theme 'Bharat: The Next Decade'. This year's summit will focus on strategies for India to realise the vision of 'Viksit Bharat - a developed India' well ahead of 2047. It will spotlight various facets including Indian politics, e-governance, business, banking system, space exploration, technology, sports, and beyond. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the biggest news event as the chief guest, delivering the keynote address on Thursday evening. Stay tuned to this place for all the updates on Republic Summit 2024. 
 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 06:22 IST

