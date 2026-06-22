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Republic Summit 2026 - Great Power India LIVE: India's Rise From Promise To Global Power, World Watches As Bharat Shapes The Future

Republic Summit will begin today in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest. Follow LIVE updates as top political leaders, business icons, innovators and cultural figures gather to discuss India's rise as a global power under the theme 'Great Power India: Nation First'.

Melvin Narayan
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Republic Summit 2026 - Great Power India LIVE: India's Rise From Promise To Global Power, World Watches As Bharat Shapes The Future
Republic Summit 2026 - Great Power India LIVE: India's Rise From Promise To Global Power, World Watches As Bharat Shapes The Future | Image: Republic

Republic Summit LIVE: The Republic Summit 2026 comes at a defining moment in India's rise on the global stage. Centred around the powerful theme, "Nation First," the summit is more than just a gathering of influential voices-it is a declaration of India's unwavering commitment to putting national interest at the heart of every decision, every policy, and every ambition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the summit, emphasizing India's journey towards becoming a Great Power. The event will host an influential mix of political figures, policymakers, business leaders, technologists, economists, and artists.

The event will host a diverse array of speakers, including influential political leaders such as Ashwani Vaishnaw, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with industry innovators like Sridhar Vembu and Sundeep Sikka.

Key academics like Prof. V. Kamakoti from IIT Madras and thought leaders including S. Gurumurthy will contribute insights. Cultural representations will be highlighted by figures like Anil Kapoor, Ramcharan and Padma Shri Hariharan.

As India strengthens its position as a global powerhouse and embraces its role as a Vishwaguru, the Republic Summit 2026 seeks to chart the roadmap for the future-one driven by vision, execution, and the enduring principle that every step forward begins with Nation First.

Follow this live blog for real-time updates.

Live Blog

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Where To Watch Republic Summit: Full Streaming Details

Republic Summit LIVE: Don't miss Republic Summit 2026, where India's top political leaders, policymakers, business icons and thought leaders will come together for a day of high-impact discussions under the theme "Nation First." Viewers can catch every session LIVE and stay updated across Republic's official digital platforms.

Watch and follow here:

Stay tuned for live speeches, exclusive interviews, key announcements and minute-by-minute updates from Republic Summit 2026.

Chief Guest And Keynote Speakers At Republic Summit

Republic Summit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the longest-serving Prime Minister of India, will keynote the summit on the Nation First vision and India's ascent as a Great Power. The event includes notable speakers from diverse sectors: Prof. V. Kamakoti (IIT Madras), political leaders like Piyush Goyal and Himanta Biswa Sarma, industry innovators like Sridhar Vembu and Sudarsan Venu, thought leaders S. Gurumurthy and Seema Singh, and cultural figures Anil Kapoor, Hariharan, and Ram Charan.
 

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Top Leaders, CEOs And Icons To Share The Stage

Republic Summit LIVE: Union ministers, chief ministers, leading entrepreneurs, industry veterans and celebrated personalities from the entertainment world will participate in Republic Summit, sharing their perspectives on India's development journey and future roadmap.

Republic Summit Background And Significance

Republic Summit LIVE: The Republic Summit has established itself as one of India's most influential annual platforms for high-level discourse. The 2026 edition arrives at a decisive time in India's global trajectory -- characterized by robust economic performance, strategic trade partnerships, technological leadership, and a commitment to institutional excellence.

Held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, the summit promises substantive conversations and thought-provoking interactions.

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Published By:
 Melvin Narayan

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