Republic Summit 2026 - Great Power India LIVE: India's Rise From Promise To Global Power, World Watches As Bharat Shapes The Future | Image: Republic

Republic Summit LIVE: The Republic Summit 2026 comes at a defining moment in India's rise on the global stage. Centred around the powerful theme, "Nation First," the summit is more than just a gathering of influential voices-it is a declaration of India's unwavering commitment to putting national interest at the heart of every decision, every policy, and every ambition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the summit, emphasizing India's journey towards becoming a Great Power. The event will host an influential mix of political figures, policymakers, business leaders, technologists, economists, and artists.

The event will host a diverse array of speakers, including influential political leaders such as Ashwani Vaishnaw, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with industry innovators like Sridhar Vembu and Sundeep Sikka.

Key academics like Prof. V. Kamakoti from IIT Madras and thought leaders including S. Gurumurthy will contribute insights. Cultural representations will be highlighted by figures like Anil Kapoor, Ramcharan and Padma Shri Hariharan.

As India strengthens its position as a global powerhouse and embraces its role as a Vishwaguru, the Republic Summit 2026 seeks to chart the roadmap for the future-one driven by vision, execution, and the enduring principle that every step forward begins with Nation First.

Follow this live blog for real-time updates.