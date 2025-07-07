Researchers Discover New Fish Species in Brahmaputra Basin, Names It After Assam's Dibrugarh

In a major development for India's biodiversity in the northeastern region, a new species of fish has been discovered by researchers in the Brahmaputra River near Dibrugarh in Assam. The research was led by a team of scientists from Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR-CIFRI).

The newly identified species, belonging to the Cyprinidae family, has been named Pethia dibrugarhensis, after the Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The fish was discovered during a biodiversity survey of the floodplain wetlands connected to the Brahmaputra near Dibrugarh.

The species is distinguished by its unique fin pattern, scale arrangement, and distinct coloration, which makes it very different from its closest relatives.

This discovery underscores the importance of preserving Assam's rich natural biodiversity.

Naming the species after Dibrugarh honors the legacy of the region and has brought global attention to the state.

Through this study, researchers have emphasized the urgent need to discover and protect more hidden species in the region.

The discovery has instilled confidence in researchers to carry out more extensive surveys across the Brahmaputra basin and has inspired students across Assam to take a greater interest in their local ecology.