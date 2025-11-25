‘Reservation Must Continue Until A Brahmin Donates His Daughter To My Son’: IAS Officer Sparks Row, Issues Apology

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Santosh Verma's remarks on Brahmin girls in Madhya Pradesh have triggered a fresh controversy after a video went viral on the social media.

Addressing a provincial meeting of the Anusuchit Jati Evam Janjati Adhikari Evam Karmachari Sangh (AJAKS) at Ambedkar Maidan in Bhopal on Sunday, the IAS officer had reportedly said, “Until a Brahmin donates his daughter to my son or has a relationship with him, reservations should continue.”

Members of the Brahmin community condemned Verma's remarks, calling them “indecent, casteist and deeply insulting to Brahmin daughters”.

Issuing an apology on Tuesday, the IAS officer said his statement has been distorted and he had no intention to insult any community or religion. Alleging a conspiracy behind the issue, Verma said he has never insulted daughters.

Pushpendra Mishra, state president of All India Brahmin Samaj, said an FIR must be lodged against the IAS officer immediately for comments against the Brahmin daughters. He further added that if a criminal case isn't filed soon, a statewide protest will be launched by the Brahmin Samaj.

IAS Officer Not New To Controversies

It's not for the first time that senior IAS officer Santosh Verma has triggered a controversy. In 2021-22, he had hit the headlines on charges of allegedly forging court orders and faking signatures of a CBI judge to falsely claim relief in cases filed against him. Thereafter, Verma was put under arrest after a judge lodged a complaint against him for forging two court orders related to the case of alleged criminal intimidation of a woman.

