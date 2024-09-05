sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:22 IST, September 5th 2024

Respect of Women Should Not Be Only in 'words' but Also in 'practice': President

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday emphasised that respect for women should not be limited to "words" but must also be demonstrated in "practice."
  • 2 min read
23:22 IST, September 5th 2024