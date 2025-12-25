Respond, Don't React: Indian Army Revises Social Media Policy, Allows 'View-Only' Access to X and Instagram

The Indian Army has made major changes in its digital security protocols, officially permitting personnel to access select social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, under a new "passive use" framework. The policy relaxes the stringent 2020 ban that forced soldiers to delete dozens of apps in order to maintain operational security.

Passive participation

The revised policy focuses on a "view-only" mandate where personnel are now authorized to monitor feeds and consume information for personal knowledge. However, they are strictly prohibited from:

Posting original content, photos, or videos.

Engaging via likes, comments, or shares.

Uploading any user-generated content that could reveal location or operational data.

For professional growth, platforms like LinkedIn are permitted for seeking information related to potential employers or employees. Messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal also remain authorized for exchanging unclassified, general information with verified contacts.

Advertisement

Balanced modernization

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi characterized the move as a pragmatic response to the digital age. Acknowledging that smartphones are vital for soldiers to manage family affairs and stay informed, the General emphasized a "Respond, Don't React" philosophy. The goal is to allow connectivity while preventing "honey-trapping" or the accidental exposure of metadata through background imagery.

Prohibited tech

Strict bans remain on VPNs, anonymous chat rooms, and pirated software. The Army warned that any violation of these "view-only" safeguards would be treated as a breach of military discipline.