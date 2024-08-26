Published 18:18 IST, August 26th 2024
Responsible People Should Protect Others From Fear: Akhilesh on Yogi's 'Batenge-Katenge' Remark
Coming down heavily on CM Yogi, Akhilesh Yadav launched a pincer attack on the former for his remarks in the wake of the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Responsible People Should Protect Others From Fear: Akhilesh on Yogi's 'Batenge-Katenge' Remark | Image: ANI/PTI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
18:18 IST, August 26th 2024