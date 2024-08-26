sb.scorecardresearch
  • Responsible People Should Protect Others From Fear: Akhilesh on Yogi's 'Batenge-Katenge' Remark

Published 18:18 IST, August 26th 2024

Responsible People Should Protect Others From Fear: Akhilesh on Yogi's 'Batenge-Katenge' Remark

Coming down heavily on CM Yogi, Akhilesh Yadav launched a pincer attack on the former for his remarks in the wake of the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
CM Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav
Responsible People Should Protect Others From Fear: Akhilesh on Yogi's 'Batenge-Katenge' Remark | Image: ANI/PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
18:18 IST, August 26th 2024