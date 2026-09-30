Retired IAS Officer Rakesh Agrawal Found Murdered at Bhopal Residence; Police Begin Probe

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: A retired IAS officer, Rakesh Agrawal, was allegedly murdered at his residence in Bhopal, with police suspecting the involvement of a caretaker who was hired just three days ago, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The IAS officer lived in Suraj Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Ratibad police station in the state capital. The police received information about the incident at around 5:30 this morning, reached the spot and began an investigation.



ACP TT Nagar Ankita Khatarkar said in the preliminary investigation, it came to light that a caretaker, who was hired three days ago, was absconding since the incident so suspicion is on him and the police team were investigating the matter.

“At around 5:30 pm, information was received at Ratibad police station that a retired IAS officer living in Suraj Nagar had been murdered. The police team reached the spot and verified the information. His wife, who lives with him, had first noticed the incident. During the preliminary investigation, it has emerged that a caretaker was hired through an agency three days ago and he has been absconding since the incident. Suspicion is therefore on him. Though our team is investigating the matter,” Khatarkar said.

She added that the police identified the caretaker as Varun and said he was hired only three days ago before the incident.

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Regarding the weapon used in the murder, the ACP said, “It appears that the throat was slit with a knife, but the body has been sent for post-mortem. We will be able to say more after the post-mortem report.”

She further said that, according to the information provided by Agrawal’s wife, the caretaker allegedly left after opening the gas cylinder knob but the exact circumstances and motive were yet to be established.

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