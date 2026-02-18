Bengaluru Shocker: Retired ISRO Scientist Strangles Wife To Death Before Attempting Suicide; Arrested

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has surfaced as a 65-year-old retired scientist from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) allegedly murdered his wife before attempting to take his own life.

The incident has sparked outrage through the city’s scientific and retired community, as authorities struggle to identify a motive for the extreme act.

The Avalahalli police was alerted to the tragedy around 11 AM after receiving reports of a death inside the Virtuso Apartment.

Upon arrival, investigators found the body of 61-year-old Sandya Sri. Preliminary forensics and the initial police report suggest she was strangulated with a towel.

A Planned Tragedy

The accused has been identified as Nageshwar Rao, a veteran engineer who had spent decades contributing to India's space missions before his retirement.

According to police sources, Rao was found at the scene in a state of severe mental distress.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the crime was not a result of a sudden outburst or a domestic dispute. Instead, it appears Rao had been grappling with deep-seated psychological issues.

Police officials stated that Rao had allegedly formed a plan to end his own life, but decided to kill his wife first, potentially out of a distorted sense of care or the belief that she would not be able to manage without him.

"There is no history of major domestic discord or external financial pressure that has emerged so far," a senior officer from the Avalahalli Police Station noted.

"The accused appears to have been suffering from significant mental distress and depression. He allegedly decided to end his wife's life before attempting to end his own."

Community in Shock

Neighbours at Virtuso Apartment described the couple as quiet and dignified, noting that there were never any signs of trouble or loud arguments.

The sight of the Dog Squad and forensic teams entering the high-rise building on Wednesday morning drew a large crowd of residents.

The Bengaluru police have registered a case of murder under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Nageshwar Rao is currently in custody and is expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation as part of the legal proceedings.

This incident has once again turned the spotlight on the mental health challenges faced by the elderly and the "silent" struggles of retirees.