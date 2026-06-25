‘Returning Madhuri To Same Shed Would Be Betrayal’: PETA India Warns Against Elephant’s Move Back To Kolhapur

Kolhapur: PETA India has claimed that there is no approval from the Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Committee (HPC) for elephant Madhuri’s return to Nandini Math in Kolhapur, calling public announcements about her relocation “baseless and premature”. The animal rights NGO said the matter was discussed during an HPC meeting chaired by Justice Deepak Verma (Retd.), where PETA India representatives were present.

Madhuri was shifted to Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT), popularly known as Vantara in Jamnagar, after directions from the HPC, Bombay High Court and Supreme Court for her rehabilitation. The move followed expert concerns over her physical and mental condition after decades of captivity, prolonged chaining and isolation.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, PETA India Vice President of Policy Khushboo Gupta said, "Forcing Madhuri back to the very place that caused her suffering would not only undo her recovery but defy court ordered rehabilitation. Jainism demands ahimsa, compassion and non violence towards all living beings and separating her from elephant bond and calling her back to a life of confinement and pain at the Math is violence, plain and simple. True worship of God’s creation means allowing her to remain where she is safe, getting veterinary care, and finally able to live with dignity alongside the only elephant companion she has known after 33 years alone and in chains."

NGO challenges Madhuri’s proposed return, raises alarm over rehabilitation

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PETA India has alleged that the Math’s proposal involves moving Madhuri back to the same shed where she spent 33 years, despite repainting and changes claimed by the institution. The animal rights NGO has argued that the move could separate her from veterinary care and the elephant companionship she has developed at Vantara.

The NGO said Madhuri has received specialised treatment at Vantara and has formed a close bond with another elephant, which it described as essential for her emotional well-being. The NGO added that elephants are naturally social animals and require companionship for healthy behaviour.

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Debate intensifies over Madhuri’s future

The animal welfare NGO further alleged that earlier assurances of creating a specialised rehabilitation facility in Maharashtra have not materialised, claiming that the current proposal would involve shifting Madhuri nearly 30 hours by road away from advanced veterinary facilities.