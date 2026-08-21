Revanth Reddy Says Central Govt Denied Him Permission For Official Visit To USA

The official Telangana Rising delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been forced to cancel its visit to the United States after the Ministry of External Affairs denied permission, stating that “…clearence from political angle is denied”.

The state government had sought Central permission for the official delegation’s visit to the UK and USA, in accordance with policy and protocol. While the UK visit was approved, permission for the US leg was denied. The Centre communicated its decision after the official delegation had reached the UK.

Responding to the Central government’s decision, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, “The only purpose of the visit was, as part of the New Education Policy if Centre, bring the world’s best institutions to India, to Telangana, to Hyderabad. They would have been an answer to our youth’s aspirations to get education, skills, and training from the best Ivy Leagues and top global institutions.”

“I have always believed we should all think beyond politics and elections when it comes to nation building and future of the youth’” he said.

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Shocked by what he termed a “political denial” for a visit aimed at furthering TelanganaRising and education, as well as contributing to Viksit Bharat, CM Revanth Reddy has decided to comply with the Central decision. He will return to India from London, taking a flight back to Hyderabad instead of proceeding to Boston in the USA.

CM Reddy has instructed officials to proceed with the US trip and conclude all the MoUs and partnership agreements.

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“We will make Hyderabad a global knowledge hub. The creation of Universities from Osmania to HCU to JNTU et al made Hyderabad a hub for best Human Resources. A single school, Hyderabad Public School, has shown how we can lead the world, producing some of the greatest tech leaders. The starting of IIT, ISB, IIIT, Nalsar helped Hyderabad attract top corporations and their GCCs. Now, we will make Hyderabad the home for the world’s greatest education and skills institutions to power our 21st century journey,” he said.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will continue with his scheduled programme in the UK, including visits and interactions with Oxford, Cambridge, London School of Economics, the London Business School, University of London, among others.

He will also meet with top sports institutions and skilling leadership in the United Kingdom and seek to formalise partnerships with Telangana.