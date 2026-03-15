Revenge Over Cancelled Wedding: Man Injects His HIV-Positive Blood Into Woman In Hyderabad | Image: Freepik

Hyderabad: A deeply disturbing case of revenge has surfaced from Hyderabad where a HIV-positive man injected his infected blood into a 22-year-old woman at her home after she refused to go ahead with their planned marriage.

The accused, identified as 24-year-old Manohar, has been arrested.

The incident took place after the woman's family called off the wedding when the man tested positive for the HIV. The woman's family had asked him to get tested for the virus after learning that his parents were infected with HIV.

On the evening of March 11, Manohar allegedly went to the woman's residence and tried to convince her to marry him. When the woman refused, Manohar became enraged and in a calculated act of revenge, forcibly injected her with a syringe containing his own blood.

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He fled the scene after committing the crime. Shortly afterwards, the woman began running a high fever, prompting her family to rush her to a hospital for medical attention.

The woman's family lodged a complaint with the police. Manohar was traced and arrested by Pocharam Police on March 14.

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Further investigation into the matter is underway.