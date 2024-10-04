Published 21:09 IST, October 4th 2024
RG Kar Case: Junior Doctors End Total Cease Work, Warn of Hunger Strike Amid Demands Not Met
"We will give the state administration 24 hours to fulfil our demands or else we will start a hunger strike till death," an agitating doctor said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
"We will give the state administration 24 hours to fulfil our demands or else we will start a hunger strike till death," an agitating doctor said. | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
21:09 IST, October 4th 2024