RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CM Suvendu Adhikari Suspends Ex-Top Cop Vineet Goyal, 2 IPS Officers Over ‘Bribe Offer’ To Victim's Kin; 23 Phones, SIMs Seized From Presidency Jail

RG Kar Case: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday announced the suspension of three senior IPS officers over alleged mishandling of the high-profile RG Kar rape-murder case that had triggered nationwide outrage. The suspended officers are former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, former DCP Central Indira Mukherjee and former DCP North Abhishek Gupta.

Addressing the media, Adhikari said the state government would initiate a departmental inquiry against the officers and examine whether there were procedural lapses, misconduct, abuse of authority, or attempts to influence the victim’s family during the investigation.

“The protectors themselves had become predators. There was a nexus, and a crackdown is underway against it,” Adhikari said while announcing the action.

Allegations Of Bribery, Mishandling Under Scanner

According to the Chief Minister, the government received information from the victim’s mother as well as media reports alleging that police officers had attempted to offer money to the victim’s family during the investigation phase.

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Adhikari said these allegations would now be formally investigated.

“We are examining whether the police did what they were supposed to do at that time. We received information from the victim’s mother and from the media that two police officers had allegedly tried to offer money. These are matters for investigation,” he said.

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He clarified that the departmental probe would not interfere with the ongoing CBI investigation into the rape and murder itself, but would focus only on how the state police handled the matter in its initial stages.

The Bengal government will reportedly examine call detail records, WhatsApp chats and official communication linked to the officers during the period of investigation.

Departmental Probe Ordered

Adhikari said the inquiry would be conducted under the guidance of the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary.

Any officer found guilty during the probe could face further disciplinary action, he added.

“At present, we are not entering into the rape investigation. That is being handled by the CBI. We are examining how our officials handled the matter at that time,” he stated.

The suspended IPS officers held crucial positions at the time the RG Kar case first came to light.

Vineet Goyal was serving as Commissioner of Kolkata Police

Indira Mukherjee was DCP Central Division

Abhishek Gupta was DCP North Division

The development is being seen as one of the strongest administrative actions taken so far in connection with the controversy surrounding the handling of the case.

Presidency Jail Crackdown: 23 Phones Seized

During the same press briefing, Adhikari also announced a major crackdown inside Presidency Correctional Home after authorities allegedly recovered mobile phones and SIM cards from inmates.

Police sources said at least 23 mobile phones were seized from inside the correctional facility.

The Chief Minister alleged that criminals were continuing to run networks from inside jail premises with the help of an internal nexus involving prison officials.

“There was a nexus between jail authorities and criminals. Criminals were operating criminal networks even from inside the jail. This practice had been continuing for years,” Adhikari claimed.

Following the recovery:

The superintendent of Presidency Correctional Home was suspended

Two additional jail officials were also suspended

Several accused inmates were shifted to separate cells

The state government has now decided to hand over the prison phone-smuggling investigation to the CID.

Officials will investigate how prohibited devices entered the high-security jail despite surveillance and security arrangements.

‘Illegal Networks Will Be Crushed’

Adhikari linked the prison crackdown to a broader campaign against alleged lawlessness under the previous administration.

Referring to recent actions in the Tiljala incident and Sandeshkhali-linked cases, he said strict action would continue against both accused persons and government officials found complicit.

“I also want to tell others: carry out your duties with accountability. Not only are actions being taken against the accused, but actions are also being taken against officials,” he warned.

He further said the CID would investigate who supplied the phones, SIM cards and external support networks connected to jailed criminals.

Victim’s Mother Entered Politics, Won Panihati Seat

The RG Kar case had become a massive emotional and political flashpoint in West Bengal, with the victim’s mother emerging as one of the strongest public voices demanding justice.

Amid the continuing controversy, the victim’s mother- Ratna Debnath- entered active politics and contested from Panihati, where she secured victory, turning her into a prominent face in Bengal’s political landscape.

Her repeated allegations regarding pressure, mishandling and attempts to influence the family played a significant role in keeping the case in public focus.

What Is The RG Kar Case?

Bengal saw an uproar following brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor inside a state-run healthcare facility- RG Kar hospital- in Kolkata. The tragedy shocked the nation, exposing systemic vulnerabilities regarding workplace safety for medical professionals and triggering one of the largest sustained civil resistance movements in modern Indian history.

The case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation following public pressure and judicial intervention.