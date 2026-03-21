RG Kar Hospital Tragedy: 40‑Year‑Old Arup Bandopadhyay Dies After Hour‑Long Elevator Trap With Wife and Son, No Operator Present Alleges Family

New Delhi: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, already infamous for the rape and murder of a woman doctor in August 2024, has once again found itself in the national spotlight, this time over the tragic death of 40‑year‑old Arup Bandopadhyay inside a malfunctioning elevator.

Arup had come to the hospital on Friday morning to check on his minor son, who was admitted to the trauma care unit. While returning, he, his wife, and son entered an elevator that stalled midway. With no operator or staff present to respond, the family remained trapped for more than an hour. In the chaos, Arup attempted to exit through the collapsible gate when the lift suddenly moved again, pinning him fatally between the elevator and the wall. His wife and son survived, but Arup’s body was later recovered with devastating injuries.

The preliminary post‑mortem report revealed multiple fractures in his ribs, hands, and legs, along with ruptures in his lungs, heart, and liver- underscoring the severity of the ordeal. Officials cite potential suffocation as the cause of death.

According to a media report, the trio trapped inside the lift screamed repeatedly for help but the security guard on duty had his headphones on and didn't respond to their cries.

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Family members allege gross negligence, claiming that no lift operator was on duty and no hospital staff came to their aid during the critical hour. Hospital superintendent Saptarshi Chattopadhyay admitted that the absence of an operator was an administrative lapse, while also forwarding the family’s complaint to the Tala police station.

Kolkata Police have since detained five individuals for questioning. Acting on a complaint filed by Arup’s father, Amal Bandopadhyay, officers registered an FIR under sections related to culpable homicide. The liftman who was missing from his duty during the incident has been taken into the custody for police interrogation.

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