RG Kar Medical Student Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances, Mother Alleges Murder by Boyfriend

Malda: A final-year MBBS student from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has died under mysterious circumstances in Malda. This incident has brought the institution back into the spotlight, following the horrific rape and murder of another medical student last year.

The case emerged after the victim's mother, Alpana Tudu, submitted a formal written complaint to the police on Saturday, accusing her daughter's boyfriend, a student at Malda Medical College, of murder.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Anindita Soren, a resident of the Dakshin Chakbhavani area in Balurghat, South Dinajpur district.

In her complaint, Alpana Tudu stated that her daughter was in a relationship with Ujjwal Soren, a final-year student at Malda Medical College. The mother explained that since Anindita returned home on August 6, she had been unusually withdrawn. After repeated questioning, Anindita confided in her family that she was pregnant. Alpana then approached Ujjwal and requested that he marry her daughter according to social customs. Allegedly, Ujjwal subsequently called Anindita to a nursing home in Bhavanipur and coerced her into having an abortion. Following the termination of the pregnancy, Ujjwal ceased all communication with Anindita.

The complaint further details that Ujjwal called Anindita to meet him on September 8. When her mother called her on September 11 at noon, Anindita hung up without speaking. On Saturday morning, Ujjwal called Alpana to inform her that Anindita had been admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital. Upon rushing to the hospital, Alpana noticed a substance coming out of her daughter's mouth. Before her death, Anindita told her mother that Ujjwal had force-fed her something with the intention of killing her.

Alpana Tudu recounted the events to the media, stating, "My daughter was in a love affair with the boy. They even went to a temple and got married. In the meantime, the girl became pregnant. The boy took her to Bhavanipur for an abortion. Since then, she has been telling the boy to get married in a registry office. Last Monday, the boy called my daughter to him in Malda. Since then, she has not returned home."

She added, "When I called my daughter, she kept avoiding us with various excuses. On Friday, the boy called and said that Anindita had been admitted to the Malda Medical College. When I rushed there, I found Anindiata had been left unattended without being provided oxygen. She died around 12:30 am on Friday. I think she was fed something poisonous forcefully. I have filed a complaint with the Englishbazar police station."