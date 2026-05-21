RG Kar Rape Case Reopens: Calcutta High Court Tells CBI to Form New SIT, Probe ‘Cover-Up’

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to launch a fresh probe into claims that evidence was covered up in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case.

To ensure a thorough investigation, a division bench directed the federal agency to form a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an officer with the rank of Joint Director. The court set a firm deadline, instructing the SIT to file a detailed report by June 24. This new team will re-examine all dimensions of the case, focusing closely on whether more people were involved in the crime and if there was a subsequent cover-up.

Massive Outrage and Renewed Scrutiny on Crime Scene

The order stems from the August 2024 rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The tragedy triggered massive, widespread protests across West Bengal and ignited an intense nationwide conversation regarding women's safety and how the initial investigation was handled.

During Thursday's proceedings, the court laid out specific steps for the CBI's new team. The SIT must revisit the original crime scene, take fresh statements from the victim's parents, and meticulously re-examine every piece of evidence, document, and digital material collected during the earlier stages of the inquiry.

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Furthermore, the bench demanded clear answers from the agency on whether there was a deliberate effort to shield anyone linked to the crime.

Three Senior IPS Officers Suspended over Initial Probe

This judicial directive follows decisive action by the state government just days earlier. On May 15, the West Bengal government suspended three senior IPS officers for allegedly mishandling the initial phase of the investigation and failing to perform their duties properly.

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