Who was Hamza Burhan? 22-Year-Old Pulwama Attack Mastermind Linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed Shot Dead in PoK

New Delhi: Hamza Burhan, an alleged operative linked to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed and reportedly the mastermind behind the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to multiple reports.

The killing took place near Muzaffarabad, where Burhan was allegedly ambushed in a targeted attack in a forested area, and local residents reportedly heard multiple gunshots late Wednesday night, following which his body was found with several bullet injuries.

No organisation has claimed responsibility for the killing so far at the time of writing this report.

Who Was Hamza Burhan?

Hamza Burhan was allegedly associated with the terror group Al-Badr and was also known by the alias “Arjumand Gulzar".

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He is a 22-year-old resident of Kharbatpura in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and had pursued MBBS studies before allegedly joining terror networks.

He had reportedly joined militant ranks in January 2018 and was categorised as part of “B-category" militants.

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Pulwama Terror Attack

Burhan was allegedly linked to the planning and operational network behind the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing, one of the deadliest terror attacks on Indian security personnel in Kashmir.

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying more than 2,500 CRPF personnel was travelling on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into one of the buses near Lethpora in Pulwama district.

The blast killed 40 CRPF personnel and injured several others.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Pulwama attack triggered massive outrage across India and led to a major escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan.