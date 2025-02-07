RG Kar Rape-murder Case: HC Admits CBI’s Appeal Against Trial Court’s Life Term Sentence to Convict

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday admitted an appeal of the CBI challenging the trial court’s life term till death sentence awarded to RG Kar hospital rape-murder case convict Sanjay Roy.

A division bench, however, refused to admit the West Bengal government's appeal challenging the quantum of sentence awarded to Roy, the sole convict in the case.

Both the CBI and the state government filed appeals before the high court seeking capital punishment for Roy.

The division bench comprising Justices Debangsu Basak and Md Sabbar Rashidi said that since the CBI conducted the investigation, its appeal challenging the quantum of sentence is being admitted for hearing.