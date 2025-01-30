Published 15:01 IST, January 30th 2025
RGI Airport Receives Hoax Bomb Threat
The RGI airport here received a bomb threat call but it was found to be hoax.
Hyderabad: The RGI airport here received a bomb threat call but it was found to be hoax, police said on Thursday.
A person called police dialing '100' on January 29 afternoon and gave a bomb threat. Appropriate measures were taken at the airport. An alert is already in force at the airport in view of Republic Day.
The caller, a resident of Kamareddy district of Telangana, was mentally unsound, police added.
