‘R***i, Other Men…’: Explosive Giri Bala-Twisha Brother Audio Clip Exposes Intense Mental Torture After Marriage

The death case of Twisha Sharma has taken a new turn after a sensational audio tape, allegedly featuring her mother-in-law and retired judge Giri Bala Singh surfaced. The tape, exclusively accessed by Republic, has triggered fresh allegations of emotional harassment and character shaming inside Twisha’s matrimonial home.

The audio conversation, purportedly between Giri Bala Singh and Twisha’s brother Major Harshit Sharma, appears to capture an intense exchange over deeply personal questions allegedly posed to Twisha about her past relationships and sexual history shortly before her death.

In the tape, the authenticity of which has not been independently verified, Giri Bala Singh is heard defending questions asked to Twisha about whether she had “been with other men”, whether she had engaged in relationships “for favours”, and whether such behaviour would continue after marriage.

“Promiscuity can be a habit,” the retired judge is heard saying in the conversation while explaining why she questioned Twisha about her past.

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In one of the most disturbing portions of the audio, Giri Bala Singh is allegedly heard drawing comparisons between Twisha’s past relationships and women involved in prostitution while attempting to justify the questions posed to her daughter-in-law.

Referring to a previous conversation with Twisha, the retired judge says she had worked in Reshampura in Gwalior and had “worked with prostitutes”, before adding that “some people sell their brains, so they earn… some people sell their bodies, so they earn.”

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She then allegedly goes on to ask Twisha whether she had ever engaged in relationships “to get some monetary benefit” or “to climb the social ladder”.

The audio further suggests that Twisha had complained that her husband Samarth Singh allegedly abused her using the slur “r***i”, an allegation discussed during the exchange.

At one point in the tape, Major Harshit Sharma confronts Giri Bala Singh over what he describes as humiliating and emotionally damaging questioning of his sister.

“How is this a logical question to ask your own bahu (daughter-in-law)?” he asks during the conversation, repeatedly expressing shock that a “motherly figure” in the family would raise doubts over Twisha’s character and future loyalty in marriage.

In response, Giri Bala Singh allegedly says, “This is my right to ask my daughter-in-law,” while also insisting that “any promiscuous behaviour after marriage will not be tolerated”.

The tape also contains references to suspicions within the household regarding Twisha’s past relationships, with Giri Bala Singh allegedly stating that Twisha had admitted to “being with other people also” before marriage.

The explosive audio has now become central to the narrative pushed by Twisha’s family, which has consistently alleged that she was mentally tortured, emotionally cornered and subjected to repeated character attacks before her death.

Twisha, former Miss Pune and actor, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, barely months after marrying advocate Samarth Singh.

Since then, the case has spiralled into a bitter public and legal battle between the two families.

Twisha’s father Navnidhi Sharma has repeatedly accused the in-laws of conducting a “character assassination campaign” after her death. The family has also alleged that influential accused persons are attempting to influence the investigation and delay justice.

Earlier, Giri Bala Singh had publicly alleged that Twisha suffered from substance abuse issues, emotional instability and a “split personality”, claims strongly denied by Twisha’s family.

The newly surfaced tape is likely to deepen scrutiny on the nature of Twisha’s marital environment and the allegations of sustained emotional harassment raised by her family.