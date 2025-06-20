Rider, Woman Killed After Speeding Ducati Breaks Safety Railings, Falls Into Under-Construction Underpass At Gaur Chowk | Video

Two killed after speeding Ducati falls into under-construction underpass at Gaur Chowk in Greater Noida. | Image: X

Greater Noida: A rider and a woman died after their speeding sports bike broke police barricades and fell into an under-construction underpass at Char Murti, Gaur Chowk in Greater Noida. A terrifying video of the incident has surfaced showing a speeding Ducati losing control, hitting the barricades and falling into the under-construction underpass.

What exactly happened?

According to the official report, the two were killed after their sports bike fell into the safety railing of the under-construction underpass at the Char Murti, Greater Noida West, at around 2:30 AM.

The local police, after receiving the information, rushed to the spot and tried to rescue them. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Who were the deceased?

As per reports, the deceased, identified as Ankur Singh, aged 28, and his 25-year-old friend, Kashish. Ankur was driving the bike at a very high speed, and he lost control near the Char Murti roundabout, where an underpass is being constructed.

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera, which was installed where the accident took place. The CCTV footage revealed that the speeding bike rammed into the iron safety railing, breaking it and falling into a 7-8 feet deep pit.

High-speed Ducati went out of control, DCP Central Noida

Speaking on the incident, Shakti Mohan Awasthi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Central Noida) said, “A high-speed DUCATI bike went out of control and fell into an under-construction underpass. The bike rider, a boy and a girl died a painful death. The bike fell breaking the iron safety railing of the underpass, the incident took place at 2.30 am on Monday, a case of Bisrakh police station area of ​​Greater Noida”.