'Rise Above North-South': Amit Shah Cites Data to Back Delimitation & Women's Reservation, Clarifies, 'No Religion-Based Reservation'

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday strongly countered Opposition concerns in the Lok Sabha, urging lawmakers to rise above regional 'north-south' or 'east-west' narratives and affirming that every state and Union Territory holds equal rights in Parliament.

Speaking during the debate on the women's reservation and delimitation bills, Shah targeted what he described as misleading claims by the Opposition. He emphasised national unity and clarified key aspects of the government's proposals.

"To make sure that there is no confusion in the minds of 140 crore Indians, I want to make it clear that the Narendra Modi Cabinet had decided to hold caste census along with the 2026 census," Shah stated, dismissing allegations of delay or reluctance on the issue.

Addressing fears that southern states would lose political influence due to delimitation and an increase in Lok Sabha seats, the Home Minister provided specific figures to allay concerns. He noted that the five southern states -- Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala -- currently hold 129 seats out of 543 in the Lok Sabha, accounting for 23.76% representation.

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"After a 50% increase, when we allocate the seats for these five states, it will rise from 129 to 195, which will represent 23.87% in 816 seats. No one will be at a loss," Shah asserted. He highlighted that each of these states would see a proportional rise in seats, maintaining or slightly improving their relative strength in the expanded House.

Shah also took on Opposition demands for a 50% reservation quota, offering a practical solution.

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"If the reason to oppose this bill is that there should be 50% reservation, then halt the proceedings for an hour, and I will bring an official amendment to this bill, but first they (opposition) need to promise to pass the bill," he said.

Additionally, the Minister refuted misconceptions spread by some members regarding religion-based reservations.

"Some members here have spread the misconception that reservation will also be given to Muslim women. I want to clarify that the Constitution does not allow reservation based on religion," Shah clarified, underscoring the secular framework of India's reservation policy.

The remarks come amid heated discussions in Parliament on electoral reforms, including the implementation of women's reservation (likely from the 2029 elections) and the delimitation exercise based on the upcoming census. Shah's intervention aimed to build consensus by addressing regional apprehensions head-on and reinforcing the government's focus on inclusive development without dividing the country along linguistic or regional lines.