RJD Candidate Booked for Threatening Security Personnel During Bihar Polling

New Delhi: A case has been filed against RJD candidate Bhai Virendra from the Maner assembly seat in Patna district. He is accused of threatening a security officer during polling on Thursday, according to the police.

The incident happened when the officer was helping an elderly woman find her polling booth. Bhai Virendra allegedly confronted the officer and used harsh language, warning him of serious consequences. Danapur-2 SDPO Amrendra Kumar Jha confirmed that a formal complaint has been registered and the matter is under investigation.

This happened during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, which took place on November 6. Voting was held in 121 constituencies across the state. The day saw a high voter turnout, with many people coming out to cast their votes peacefully. However, there were a few reports of tension between party workers and officials.

Bhai Virendra is a senior leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and a known face in the Maner region. His alleged behaviour has raised concerns about the conduct of political candidates during the elections. The Election Commission has strict rules in place to ensure polling is fair and safe, and any violation is taken seriously.

The first phase of polling was crucial for both the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc. Leaders from all major parties campaigned heavily in the days leading up to the vote. The second phase of voting is scheduled for November 11, and the results will be announced on November 14.

Police officials said they are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses. They have assured that action will be taken based on evidence. Meanwhile, election officials have reminded all candidates to follow the rules and maintain discipline during the polling process.