‘Even Animals Have No-Nonsense Policy’: Internet Reacts After RJD MLA Thrown Off Buffalo During Bihar Bandh Protest

Bihar Bandh: In a bizarre incident during the Congress-led Mahagathbandhan march to the Election Commission’s office in Patna, an RJD MLA named Vijay Samrat was thrown off a buffalo that had been brought to him by his party workers. Today, protests for the Bihar Bandh were held to oppose the ongoing revision of electoral rolls ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

The video has quickly become a topic of ridicule for the MLA. In the video, the MLA could be seen sitting astride the buffalo's back after several unsuccessful attempts. However, the buffalo refused to cooperate and promptly threw him off.

"Buffalo Had Better Judgement" Netizens Mocked RJD MLA

One user took a jab at both the party and the MLA, stating, "The buffalo clearly knows he is a member of the Chara Chor Party."

Another commenter pointed out, "Honestly, the buffalo has better judgment than half the Assembly. This is the tragedy of Bihar, real issues are buried under circus acts and performative politics."

A different critic remarked, "India isn't a stage for your absurd antics; it's a land of proud heritage and promise. Let's eliminate incompetence and welcome leadership that is truly worthy of our great nation!"

Bihar Bandh Protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the Mahagathbandhan demonstration today. The march was directed toward the Election Commission’s office in Patna, aimed at opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar ahead of the state Assembly Elections 2025

Rahul was joined by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI general secretary D. Raja, and senior leaders from other opposition parties. The leaders stood on top of a vehicle during the march, which began at the Income Tax Golambar in Patna.

Ahead of the rally, Tejashwi Yadav stated, “The Election Commission has become a wing of a political party… Will two people from Gujarat decide which person from Bihari can cast a vote? The Election Commission has lost its credibility. Preparations are going on a largescale to remove the names of poor people from the voter list.”

What People Witnessed During Protests

Protests broke out across Bihar, resulting in blocked railway tracks at the Sachiwalay Halt railway station and the Jehanabad railway station, as well as in various other locations. Dummies were also burnt during the rally.

At the Bihar Bandh rally, Tejashwi Yadav remarked, "The Election Commission has become a Godi Aayog."

Congress workers participating in the 'Bihar Bandh' blocked vehicles from passing by lying down on roads.

Pappu Yadav also joined the demonstration and raised the slogan "Chunav Aayog hosh mein aayo." He questioned, “Who is the Election Commission to ask us about our citizenship? Is the EC the B team of the BJP?”