Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday opposed the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to remove PM, CMs, and ministers facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and have been detained for 30 consecutive days.

Speaking to ANI, Jha described it as a "tactic" that wherever BJP can't win elections, it will not indulge in horse-trading, but destabilise and topple that government through the bill.

"The difference between the accused and the convicted has blurred. The Supreme Court had commented about ED that they are becoming a part of the political game. They will slap PMLA cases against anyone and put them behind bars. This is a tactic. Wherever you can't win elections, you need not indulge in horse-trading. Just destabilise them and topple them. I think the Home Minister wants to target a few people from his own party as well," he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai said, "One more line should have been written in it that either the criminal joins BJP or this bill will be applied to them. The Prime Minister and Home Minister, who claimed to send someone to jail, as soon as they join BJP, they become Chief Ministers and Ministers."

According to the List of Business in the Lok Sabha, Shah will introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The Union Home Minister will further move to refer these Bills to a Joint Committee of the Houses consisting of 21 Members of the Lok Sabha to be nominated by the Speaker and 10 Members of the Rajya Sabha to be nominated by the Deputy Chairman