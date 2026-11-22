New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers created a ruckus at Bihar's newly inaugurated Nitish Setu in Vaishali, tearing down posters and banners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, hours after the bridge was inaugurated on Saturday, November 21. The incident triggered a political confrontation between the BJP and the opposition party.

Videos of the incident, which have gone viral on social media, show RJD supporters waving party flags, pulling down posters and raising slogans in support of party leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Some supporters were also seen gathering on motorcycles as the commotion unfolded on the newly inaugurated bridge.

The disruption reportedly continued for nearly 40 minutes, with police personnel present at the spot as the situation unfolded.

Reacting to the incident, BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar Sharma accused the RJD of indulging in political theatrics instead of welcoming development projects.

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"While the government is delivering development, the RJD is engaging in disruption and creating a ruckus," Sharma said.

"The people of Bihar want bridges and progress, not politics centred around tearing down posters," he added, taking a swipe at Tejashwi Yadav.

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However, RJD MP Sudhakar Singh defended the protest, claiming that the bridge had already been inaugurated earlier and that public money was spent on a second ceremony merely to rename it.

"What happened was a protest, and those who did it were right," Singh said, alleging that the posters and banners had been put up in a "fraudulent manner".

He further claimed that the bridge was built because of Tejashwi Yadav's vision and alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped the inauguration event to avoid embarrassment after his son was pushed and jostled.

Nitish Setu Naming Controversy

The incident comes amid a political controversy over the naming of the bridge after Nitish Kumar instead of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru.

RJD leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had questioned the government's decision, claiming that he had earlier moved a private member's resolution in the Bihar Assembly proposing that the bridge be named after Guru Gobind Singh.

Tejashwi accused the government of reversing its earlier position for political reasons. He also questioned PM Modi's decision to inaugurate the bridge, claiming that Nitish Kumar had already opened it nearly 18 months ago, ahead of an election.

"If the Prime Minister truly wished to honour him, he could have named a central government scheme after him, or perhaps the four-lane project in Tajpur-Bakhtiyarpur," Tejashwi said, alleging that the decision was "an attempt to bury Nitish ji's political legacy alive."

He also challenged the BJP and the Centre to disclose their contribution to the construction of the bridge.

"If the BJP government, the NDA government, or the central government contributed even a single penny toward the construction of this bridge, please tell me," he said.

The naming controversy has also drawn criticism from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in Punjab. Punjab Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticised the Bihar government's decision, saying that if it wanted to honour Nitish Kumar, it could have found other ways to do so rather than reversing an earlier proposal to name the bridge after Guru Gobind Singh.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also criticised the decision, with Dhaliwal calling it an insult to Sikh sentiments and pointing to the bridge's proximity to Takht Sri Patna Sahib.

About Nitish Setu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 9.76-km-long Nitish Setu on November 21. The six-lane bridge, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,280 crore, connects Kacchi Dargah and Bidupur in Bihar.

The project is expected to strengthen connectivity between north and south Bihar while easing traffic congestion on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu.